Joseph William Reitmeier Sells 1,930 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total value of $909,956.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,533 shares in the company, valued at $11,566,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lennox International Stock Performance

Shares of LII opened at $472.95 on Friday. Lennox International Inc. has a 12 month low of $232.00 and a 12 month high of $476.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $443.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $407.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.17. Lennox International had a return on equity of 671.77% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 19.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 26.60%.

LII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lennox International from $410.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $523.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lennox International from $392.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 662.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Lennox International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Lennox International by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Lennox International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $710,000. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

