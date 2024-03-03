JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Price Target to $15.00

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AVDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AvidXchange from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.29.

Shares of AVDX stock opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 1.04. AvidXchange has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $13.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

In other AvidXchange news, insider Ryan Stahl sold 26,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $320,241.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 7,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $79,825.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 207,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Stahl sold 26,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $320,241.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 254,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,709 shares of company stock valued at $816,925 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,715,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,187,000 after acquiring an additional 999,449 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,250,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,855,000 after acquiring an additional 112,887 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 212.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 156,236 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 71,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,270,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

