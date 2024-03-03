JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $350.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRWD. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley raised CrowdStrike from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $203.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Guggenheim upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $274.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $264.24.

CRWD stock opened at $314.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $338.45. The stock has a market cap of $75.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,243.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 4,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.32, for a total value of $962,812.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,368.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 231,898 shares of company stock worth $60,878,879. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,251 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $683,336,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,659 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $450,418,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

