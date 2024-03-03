JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target to $100.00

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical device company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.14% from the company’s previous close.

COO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $88.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.45.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $102.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 69.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $75.93 and a 12 month high of $102.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.27.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $931.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.93 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,200 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total value of $110,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $50,404.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total value of $110,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 319,280 shares of company stock worth $29,115,939 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 102,613.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,385,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $458,180,000 after buying an additional 1,384,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,045,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,735,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,225,167 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,577,508,000 after purchasing an additional 416,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 9.1% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,278,069 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $873,480,000 after purchasing an additional 189,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

