JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Price Target to $28.00

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 16.09% from the stock’s current price.

HRL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

HRL stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.27. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $42.62.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $285,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $257,576.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,304.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,021 shares of company stock worth $886,454 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 62.9% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 387.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

