JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Price Target to $10.00

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Vacasa from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities cut shares of Vacasa from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday.

VCSA stock opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.93. Vacasa has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $29.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.78.

In other news, major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $39,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,926.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 116,483 shares of company stock valued at $989,185 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vacasa by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. 36.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

