Kathryn Romano Sells 5,000 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Stock

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) CAO Kathryn Romano sold 5,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $829,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,823.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kathryn Romano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Kathryn Romano sold 8,087 shares of Krystal Biotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total value of $1,107,191.17.

On Monday, January 22nd, Kathryn Romano sold 2,500 shares of Krystal Biotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $325,000.00.

KRYS opened at $167.82 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.51 and a 12 month high of $173.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,097.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $42.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KRYS shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,435,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,182,000 after purchasing an additional 35,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,499 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,108,000 after purchasing an additional 366,855 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,862,000 after purchasing an additional 383,495 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 717,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,771,000 after purchasing an additional 37,766 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

