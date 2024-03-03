Kelvin L. Davis Sells 822,017 Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Stock

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) Director Kelvin L. Davis sold 822,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $34,228,787.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 844,584 shares in the company, valued at $35,168,477.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

TPG Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TPG stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.26. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,123.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.63. TPG Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.74 and a 1-year high of $45.74.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $529.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.30 million. TPG had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TPG Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. TPG’s payout ratio is presently -4,398.90%.

TPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TPG in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of TPG in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of TPG in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.04.

Institutional Trading of TPG

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TPG during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of TPG by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 14,777 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of TPG by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of TPG by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of TPG by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

