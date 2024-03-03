KeyCorp Raises Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target to $21.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.25.

BAND stock opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.80. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.53 million, a PE ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 3,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $51,657.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,391.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 10,751 shares of company stock valued at $171,754 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 52,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter worth $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

