Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,301,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,835,000 after acquiring an additional 23,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of KNSL opened at $517.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $410.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.90. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.90 and a 1 year high of $528.04.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $351.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 31.52%. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KNSL. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $434.00 to $544.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

