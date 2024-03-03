Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Koss from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Koss Stock Performance

Shares of Koss stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.09. Koss has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 million, a PE ratio of -20.83 and a beta of -0.86.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koss

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Koss by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Koss by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Koss by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koss in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koss in the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

About Koss

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

