LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the January 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Stock Performance

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.74. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15.

Institutional Trading of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the third quarter worth about $1,056,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I by 62.8% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 273,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 105,452 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I by 864.3% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 34,044 shares during the last quarter. Kim LLC boosted its stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I by 115.7% in the second quarter. Kim LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after buying an additional 295,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I by 31.6% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 262,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 62,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

About LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses to acquire opportunities in media, entertainment, and sports, as well as e-commerce and technology industries.

