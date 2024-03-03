LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Shares Gap Up to $3.22

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.22, but opened at $3.33. LanzaTech Global shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 11,545 shares.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

The company has a market cap of $650.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LanzaTech Global by 1,196.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

