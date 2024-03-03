Leerink Partnrs Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2028 EPS estimates for Keros Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.20. The consensus estimate for Keros Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.01) per share.

KROS has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

NASDAQ KROS opened at $68.85 on Friday. Keros Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.99 and a 200-day moving average of $39.81. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Keros Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KROS. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $45,960,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $27,367,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 6,284.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 621,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,829,000 after buying an additional 611,459 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 466.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 520,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,996,000 after purchasing an additional 428,696 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $14,021,000. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

