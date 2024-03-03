Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Alignment Healthcare, Inc.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report released on Tuesday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Alignment Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is ($0.60) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s FY2028 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

ALHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.73.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $5.64 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 75.64%. The business had revenue of $465.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 2,079.2% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,908,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,349,000 after buying an additional 5,637,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 25.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,117,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,111,000 after buying an additional 1,626,831 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,470,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,637 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $11,601,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

