Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Avidity Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:RNA)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Avidity Biosciences in a research report issued on Thursday, February 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($3.42) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Avidity Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.49) per share.

RNA has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

NASDAQ:RNA opened at $20.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.65. Avidity Biosciences has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $24.84.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNA. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 4.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,114,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,910,000 after purchasing an additional 491,567 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $378,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 33.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Avidity Biosciences by 100.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 267,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 133,866 shares in the last quarter.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 5,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $51,581.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,801.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 5,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $51,581.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,801.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 4,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $41,826.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,373.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,696 shares of company stock valued at $128,610. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

