Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Stock Position Lifted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 56.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Leidos by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Leidos by 56.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Leidos during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $127.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.49. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $129.06.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.04%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LDOS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays raised Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Leidos from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.09.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

