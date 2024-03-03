Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 14.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 6.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 6.1% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 62.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. 15.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

Shares of LILA opened at $6.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 1.17. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.