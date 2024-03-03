Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 59,080.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 23,632 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,010,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,336,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $14,208,444.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,655.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lincoln Electric news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $3,178,719.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $5,554,575.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,616 shares of company stock worth $20,843,606 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LECO shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $208.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.56.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $254.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 2.24. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.36 and a 1 year high of $259.04.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 45.09%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.31%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

