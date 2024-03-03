Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Stake Lessened by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,841 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $115,328,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $125,185,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $101,888,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.1% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,059,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,060,000 after buying an additional 1,087,264 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $10,493,901.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,954,047.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.55.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $97.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.01 and its 200-day moving average is $86.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.05 and a beta of 1.30. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $101.74.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

