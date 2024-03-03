Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Marin Software Stock Performance
Shares of MRIN stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. Marin Software has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 80.25% and a negative net margin of 123.61%. The company had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter.
Marin Software Company Profile
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
