Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Performance

Shares of MRIN stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. Marin Software has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 80.25% and a negative net margin of 123.61%. The company had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marin Software Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRIN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Marin Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Marin Software by 565.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 190,113 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marin Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

