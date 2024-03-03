Mario J. Gabelli Acquires 10,000 Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Stock

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Free Report) insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Performance

The Gabelli Equity Trust stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.14.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAB. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 674.7% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

