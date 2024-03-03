Mario J. Gabelli Acquires 10,000 Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Stock

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Free Report) insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Performance
The Gabelli Equity Trust stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.14.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%.
About The Gabelli Equity Trust
The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.
