MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.06% of MarketAxess worth $4,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 4.7% in the third quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess stock opened at $218.14 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.01 and a twelve month high of $399.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.99.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $197.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.70 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 34.29%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $442,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 70,092 shares in the company, valued at $15,508,555.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $442,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,508,555.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MKTX shares. Barclays lowered MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $246.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.89.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

