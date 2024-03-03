Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Receives GBX 242.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 242.86 ($3.08).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.81) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.30) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.93) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Marks and Spencer Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance

In related news, insider Stuart Machin sold 23,686 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.29), for a total transaction of £61,346.74 ($77,811.69). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 176 shares of company stock worth $45,013. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

MKS opened at GBX 234.40 ($2.97) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 254.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 241.58. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of GBX 136.10 ($1.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 293.20 ($3.72). The stock has a market cap of £4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,172.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

About Marks and Spencer Group

(Get Free Report

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.