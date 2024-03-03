Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) PT Lowered to C$18.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.54% from the stock’s previous close.

MRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$21.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$18.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Paradigm Capital cut their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$24.00 to C$21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martinrea International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.44.

Shares of TSE:MRE opened at C$12.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$967.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of C$11.10 and a 1 year high of C$15.37.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

