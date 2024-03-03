Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$18.50. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark decreased their target price on Martinrea International from C$21.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC raised Martinrea International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$14.75 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Paradigm Capital decreased their target price on Martinrea International from C$24.00 to C$21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.44.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Martinrea International

Martinrea International Price Performance

Martinrea International Company Profile

MRE stock opened at C$12.20 on Friday. Martinrea International has a 12-month low of C$11.10 and a 12-month high of C$15.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05. The company has a market cap of C$967.83 million, a PE ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.28.

(Get Free Report)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.