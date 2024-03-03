Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Stock Position Raised by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,772 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 22.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 2.2% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Masco by 1.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Price Performance

NYSE MAS opened at $77.60 on Friday. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 28.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Masco

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $3,249,270.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,805 shares of company stock worth $9,201,494. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.