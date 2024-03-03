Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.32% of Matthews International worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MATW. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Matthews International by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Matthews International by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Matthews International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,406,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,948,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Matthews International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Matthews International Stock Down 1.3 %

MATW stock opened at $28.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $875.91 million, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.06. Matthews International Co. has a one year low of $27.37 and a one year high of $48.86.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $449.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.77 million. Matthews International had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 16.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matthews International Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Matthews International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Matthews International’s payout ratio is presently 90.57%.

Matthews International Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

