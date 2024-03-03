Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten forecasts that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mersana Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.61) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

MRSN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $1.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.29.

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Performance

MRSN opened at $5.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $720.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $9.62.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 282.36% and a negative net margin of 465.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 9,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $25,276.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,511 shares in the company, valued at $147,724.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anna Protopapas sold 29,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $79,671.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,164.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 9,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $25,276.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,724.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,108 shares of company stock valued at $127,663. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.