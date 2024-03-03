Michael B. Faulconer Sells 10,961 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Stock

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total value of $738,004.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,228.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

nVent Electric Stock Up 2.1 %

NVT opened at $68.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.82. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $69.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.34.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $861.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nVent Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,908,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,556,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,142 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,630,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,952,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 3,911.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,315,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.