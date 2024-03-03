Michael B. Faulconer Sells 10,961 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Stock

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total value of $738,004.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,228.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NVT opened at $68.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.82. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $69.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.34.
nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $861.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,908,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,556,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,142 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,630,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,952,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 3,911.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,315,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.
nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.
