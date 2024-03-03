Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $2,950,098.90 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.94, for a total value of $2,950,098.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,832,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,458,237.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Morningstar Stock Performance

NASDAQ MORN opened at $298.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 90.93 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.33. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.28 and a 1-year high of $301.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 6.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morningstar

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

