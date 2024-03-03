Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Cut to “Underweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has $32.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $42.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mosaic from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Mosaic from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Mosaic from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Mosaic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.63.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mosaic

Mosaic Stock Performance

NYSE:MOS opened at $31.63 on Thursday. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $57.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.49.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mosaic

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.