Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) PT Raised to $46.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MPLX. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.35. The company has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.35. Mplx has a twelve month low of $33.03 and a twelve month high of $39.95.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mplx will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Mplx during the second quarter worth $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

