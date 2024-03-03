Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 149 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,272.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total value of $20,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,528,359. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total value of $20,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,528,359. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sue Main sold 9,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.34, for a total transaction of $3,986,297.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,907,110.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,206 shares of company stock valued at $30,707,174. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDY shares. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDY

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $425.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $364.98 and a 1-year high of $448.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $432.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $413.67.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.