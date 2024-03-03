Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 317 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 59.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POOL. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Pool by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Pool by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool stock opened at $403.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $307.77 and a 1 year high of $406.74. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $385.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.01.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Pool had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 33.03%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on POOL. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.00.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

