Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 13,669 Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 179.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,627,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,057 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $24,385,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $16,968,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 198.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 766,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,675,000 after acquiring an additional 509,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 227.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 717,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 498,394 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGUS opened at $30.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $30.68.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

