Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Equinix by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Equinix by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $856.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total transaction of $969,588.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,314,307.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at $13,090,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total transaction of $969,588.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,314,307.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,184 shares of company stock worth $16,332,586. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $900.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $830.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $786.95. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $661.66 and a 52 week high of $900.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.28%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

