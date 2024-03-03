Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 32.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 43.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 8.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of TTD stock opened at $83.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $50.33 and a one year high of $94.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $1,254,051.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,387 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,981.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $1,254,051.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,387 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,981.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $232,092.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,278.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,531 shares of company stock worth $14,475,194 over the last three months. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

