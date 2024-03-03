Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 293 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 1.2 %

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $61.36 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $67.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.64.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

Insider Activity

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,626,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.85 per share, for a total transaction of $97,374,932.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 240,160,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,373,586,294.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OXY. Wolfe Research cut Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.06.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

