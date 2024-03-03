Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 914 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 114.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth approximately $193,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Shares of PMAY stock opened at $32.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $591.88 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.69.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

