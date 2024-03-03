Mutual Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,773 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 70.4% during the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 2,922.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 43.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 34.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.40.

AppFolio Stock Performance

APPF stock opened at $242.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.08. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.58 and a 52-week high of $246.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,073.69 and a beta of 0.81.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.29. AppFolio had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $171.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Further Reading

