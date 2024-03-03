Mutual Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,213 ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,213 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 12.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 59.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,742,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,567,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up previously from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ANSS

ANSYS Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $339.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.50. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.01 and a 52-week high of $364.31. The firm has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.