Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.03.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $55.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.78. The stock has a market cap of $106.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $57.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

