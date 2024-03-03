Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth $339,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,893,000 after acquiring an additional 51,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 18.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $64.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.58. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.71.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.57%.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

