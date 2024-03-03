Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.56% of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 299.4% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 93,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 69,737 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 286.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 67,407 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 76,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,196,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VIXM opened at $15.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.95.

The ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (VIXM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index of futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with an average of five months until maturity. Exposure resets daily. VIXM was launched on Jan 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

