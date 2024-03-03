Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,236 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 40,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 35.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 196,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 51,318 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 272.8% during the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 45,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 12.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 231.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,505 shares during the period. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WBD. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.61.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of WBD opened at $8.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.84.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

