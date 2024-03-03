Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FENY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,610,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,866 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1,607.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 559,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after acquiring an additional 526,450 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 580.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 461,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 393,793 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 755,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,738,000 after purchasing an additional 200,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 165,691 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Price Performance

FENY opened at $23.92 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.64.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

