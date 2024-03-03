Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,719 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 14,213.6% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 37,524 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GIS. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup started coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GIS stock opened at $63.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

