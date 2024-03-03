Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Free Report) by 73.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,715 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 192.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000.

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Price Performance

BATS IGLD opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.72.

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Announces Dividend

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.1339 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd.

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

