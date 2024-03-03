Mutual Advisors LLC Has $306,000 Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,376 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Stock Performance

NYSE BHP opened at $58.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $54.28 and a twelve month high of $69.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.02 and its 200 day moving average is $59.89.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.44 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

